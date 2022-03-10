WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Department of Education announced this week that nearly 100,000 public service workers will be eligible for student loan debt cancelation.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Biden administration changed a few requirements in order for more people to be eligible to have their debt erased.

For public service workers like teachers and first responders, they say the changes will bring them along with their families financial relief.

“I think that this would be life-changing for many people,” said West Virginia resident Jasmine Bear. “I imagine there’s a lot of people like me that just really didn’t know what they were getting into, so if a substantial amount was gone, or if total forgiveness was possible for people like us it will change a lot of people’s lives.”

The debt cancellations would eliminate almost six point two billion dollars in debt relief.