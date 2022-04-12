WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been 17 overdoses in two D.C. neighborhoods over the last three days, police said. Of these cases, 10 people have died.

The D.C. Police Department said in a conference on Tuesday that they believe these overdoses are a result of cocaine being laced with fentanyl. The victims’ ages range from their mid-30s to their 60s.

Police said that the city will provide kits of Naloxone (also known as Narcan) to anyone who would like some, as well as strips that can test drugs for fentanyl. To find out more, text “Live long DC” to 888811.