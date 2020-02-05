Washington County’s 2020 State of the County highlights accomplishments

"I think we're at an all-time high here, and we're only going to make improvements."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Washington County’s 2020 State of the County reflection highlighted accomplishments and needed improvements to a variety of the county’s needs.

“My personal favorite, one of the things I will be emphasizing is the need to support our volunteer emergency responders and career responders,” said President Hagerstown County Commissioners Jeff Cline. “Just think, on the worst day of your life you call 9-1-1, you hope there are people there to respond.”

The general fund budget for the 2020 fiscal year came in at $233,782,190 with a Capital Improvement Plan of $56,319,000. Residents saw a tax increase from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent, but the difference allowed for a balance in budgets, leverage for additional state funds and an increase for the area’s safety needs.

“The Public Safety Training Center is an $11.5 million capital project,” said Director of Division of Emergency Services David Hayes. “By far one of our biggest accomplishments is the approval to hire up to 36 firefighters and to reapply for the Safer Grant in the regional staffing model.”

Residents ended the State of the County by asking questions regarding Interstate-81 improvements, speed camera revenue expenses, legislative bills, and water pollution.

“It was actually the usage of 81 which I know all of us drive it every day or most of the days, I believe the usage is high, the federal government did not think it was as high as it should be,” said County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt.

Overall, residents and commissioners say the state of the county is at an all-time high.