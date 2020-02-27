Washington County Sheriff’s office request donations to obtain Angel Armor

"We live in the community too, and we're only trying to make it safer."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing rifle protection for its deputies.

The extra protective gear isn’t covered in their normal budget and they’re asking for community donations to make their deputies safer. Shield 616 Angel Armor is the lightest weight gear for deputies to wear with plates that fit comfortably inside. Angel Armor gear is used across the country, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would be the first in Maryland to have rifle protection.

“We have a wonderful community here, they’re very supportive of their local law enforcement and with community, we’re members too,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Department PIO Carly Hose. “The majority of us live in the county so by helping make these donations and get this protective wear, you’re helping keep your community safe.”

The sheriff’s department is looking to raise $150,000 dollars to help further protect its officers.