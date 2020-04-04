Washington County Sheriff’s asking for public’s help in identifying alleged gunman

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting.

On Friday afternoon, the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Diller Drive and Tarheel Court at 5:15 p.m. for shots fired. Police located a victim with a wound to his upper body and was transported to Meritus Medical Center. As a precaution, the victim was later transported to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, for the treatment of his injuries.

The suspect in the incident is described as a light skin black male, approximately 5’10”-6’ tall, thin build and was wearing a red hoodie with a white stripe around the waist, beige jogger pants, and Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Glines at 240-313-2886.