Washington County residents voice anticipation for 2020 election

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–As President Trump held a rally in Orlando, Florida to announce his re-election campaign, many of his supporters attended watch parties, anticipating a continuation of his presidency.

“Since he came into being the president, he has followed through with many of the things he said he would, which is how I judged him,” said Tim Fazenbaker, “And that’s why I’m looking forward to four more years of continued promises that he would fulfill.”

Fazenbaker joined several other Trump supporters at Colonial Bar and Grill in Hagerstown – just one of the several watch parties across the nation.

However, not everyone supports the idea of another four more years of president Trump. Kristen Delosh is a recent graduate of Towson University and says that the democratic party has good chances going into this election.

“He only has a small group within this country that no matter what he does, they’ll stand by him,” said Delosh. “They don’t represent the majority of the country.”

Now apart from Trump, 24 others are running for president, 23 of which are Democrats. And with the first primary election scheduled for February 3, 2020, Pamela Faulkner of the Democratic Women of Washington County says now is the time to start looking for causes to be passionate about.

“Find out who you are passionate about. And if you find out someone you don’t like. It’s not time to be talking about what you don’t like, it’s time to be talking about what you like if you’re a Democrat,” said Faulkner.

As for the Republicans watching Trump’s announcement, they already found a candidate they are passionate about.

“They got a taste of the trump way,” said Ginger Bigelow of Washington County’s Trump campaign. “And so. You can hit him if you want to, but he’s going to hit you harder.”