Washington County Republicans gather for a picnic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While many Democrats have lined up to challenge President Trump, many Washington County Republicans still vow support to the president.

The Washington County Republican Club gathered at the North American Rod & Gun Club in Hagerstown on Wednesday evening for a picnic. Many Republicans in attendance believe President Trump has done a lot during his time in office. Ray Foltz, president of the Washington County Republican Club, believes America has a good economy in large part due to President Trump.

“The economy is doing great, unemployment is at historic lows among all communities,” Foltz.

Foltz added he doesn’t believe President Trump is losing any support in Washington County or Western Maryland.