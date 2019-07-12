Washington County releases quarterly report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Foreclosure is down in Washington County.

The county’s chief financial officer released a quarterly report. The Office of Budget and Finance briefed commissioners on the third quarter report for FY2019 and revenues to date including projections and expectations for FY2019 year end.

Information showed home sales are going up and that the county has experienced a foreclosure deduction. The county also brought in revenue from the sale of properties around the area. County officials reported that this money will make up for the lack of speed camera revenue coming in.

Statistics also showed the county’s property tax revenue also increased.