Washington County recycling program could see loss of money

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) —Washington County’s recycling program may experience some money loss.

The solid waste department’s David Mason shared the department’s vendor, unicore, sent a letter explaining that they will no longer be taking items like old TV monitors. items like this added to the electronics recycling revenue. mason says if they can’t find another vendor in the upcoming weeks, budget adjustments could be on the way.

If a vendor isnt found in time, Mason says the items will just go in a landfill.