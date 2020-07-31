Washington County received nearly $150,000 from the Emergency Food And Shelter National Board Program

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington county has just received nearly $150 thousand dollars from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program.

There were seven organisations who receive funding from Phase 37 and the CARES Act to supply emergency funding to food and shelter programs.

The Washington County Community Action Council was created through former President Lyndon L. Johnson’s war on poverty in 1965. The legislation required all states to have community action councils and in Maryland, there are seventeen in total.

The Washington County Community Action Council has sustained and fulfilled their mission of helping low income families become self sufficient through assistance with housing, energy, transportation, and food.

Executive director Geordie Newman explained that this most recent funding will go towards supplementing the WCCAC’s food bank program among other things. He also stated that the mission of the organisation is to give people a hand up, not a hand out.

Newman also pointed out that the WCCAC has seen an increase in applications since the pandemic began and knows that the funding from Phase 37 and the CARES Act will be helpful in the upkeep of their mission.

The WCCAC was one of seven organisations to receive funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program alongside the Hagerstown Command of the Salvation Army, CASA, St. John’s Shelter, United Way of Washington County, Reach Cold Weather Shelter, and the Washington County Commission on Aging.