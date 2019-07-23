Washington County mid-year 2019 tourism report looks positive, according to tourism officials

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Tourism officials in Washington County say their 2019 mid-year report is looking positive so far.

Dan Spedden, president of the Visit Hagerstown-Washington County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has spent time looking at the hotel lodging tax revenue. He says this year visitors have spent more than one million dollars more in these first six months of the year than they did last year.

For the last two years, Washington County hosted the USA Cycling National Championships, which Spedden believes has helped put Hagerstown and Washington County on the map.

“The one comment I heard from almost every group, and they would say kind of sheepishly, ‘I don’t mean to insult you or anything, but before this bike race, I never heard of Hagerstown or Washington County,’ And at that point, I knew we were doing the right thing,” Said Spedden.

On August 8, the National Park Service is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the newly restored Aqueduct.