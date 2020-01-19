Washington County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Maugansville man pleaded guilty this week to the distribution and possession of child pornography as well as secretly photographing women.

Dylan Bailes, 28, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation last year. An internet address linked to child pornography was traced to Bailes.

According to court documents, when police searched the home they also found a camera that Bailes had admitted he used to take pictures up women’s skirts and dresses.

Bailes is out on a $50,000 bond with supervision pending his sentencing.