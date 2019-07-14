Washington County Historical Trust teaches residents how to care for historic buildings

Experts taught traditional masonry practices and proper methods for removing existing masonry and installing a new structures.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Saturday the Washington County Historic Trust trained Hagerstown residents in masonry repair and restoration at the Saylor House at Kiwanis Park.

Experts taught traditional masonry practices and proper methods for removing existing masonry and installing a new structures.

Ann Aldrich from the historical trust says she provides this workshop so volunteers learn to take care of historic buildings: “…to do our best to raise the funds and volunteers, to train people in historic building trade and how to take care of older buildings in the county, and restore the buildings to a usable condition.”

The workshop continues next Saturday, July 20.