Washington County Historical Society helps families make Christmas memories to last a life time

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Normally, Christmas trees are full of decorations, some are hand made.

The Miller House in Hagerstown spent the weekend making butter mold ornaments with any family who walked through the door. People were able to create their own heirloom made out of salt dough using the museum’s antique collection of molds. They were able to paint it and take it home. Museum curators say this tradition has been around for years and is an early American tradition of branding.

“In the 1700s and 1800s when people went to the market, you would stamp the butter not only to make it decorative but you would be able to tell who’s butter is who’s, so if you really liked Farmer Brows Butter and you know he stamped it with an acorn design, you would look for the acorn design,” Anna Cueto said the museum curator. Museum officials say they choose salt dough ornaments because they last a lifetime.