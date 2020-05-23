Washington County Farm Bureau continues milk donations

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Washington County Farm Bureau was in Hagerstown Saturday morning for their second round of dairy donations to the community.

Over two thousand gallons of fresh whole milk were loaded up in a truck and handed out to anyone that needed it

Washington County Government Business Specialist Leslie Hart said the Bureau is planning to do more distributions in the future and people should stay tuned to their social media for updates.

“You can message directly to them, their leadership will get your message and they’ll respond to you,” Hart said. “Additionally, you can always reach me.”

Hart said the program is helping local dairy farmers as well as the community, and she wants the public to think about shopping local from farmers markets especially during this time.