Washington County Emergency Management begins participation in statewide national weather service calls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– As Hurricane Dorian changes paths and is closely being monitored, starting Tuesday, Washington County Emergency Management started participating in a statewide national weather service calls.

The Division of Emergency Management gets information from the weather service and state to then pass on to the first responding community so they can begin preparation.

They send the information to the entire county so that every emergency medical service is included. Once the emergency management gets the information from the weather service and state, they begin the process.

“All of the stations right now are kind of on standby. They are all waiting to see what information will be provided and to see what the storm is going to do. Part of this is response. Part of this is recovery. Because recovery is an important part of the whole storm,” said Tom Brown, the emergency manager for Washington County.

Brown added whether the storm impacts Maryland or not, this is still a good practice of what to do in case of a hurricane.