Washington County Community Coalition briefs Hagerstown Council of possible obstacles for the 2020 legislative session

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Community Coalition has raised concerns about proposed education reform in Maryland known as the Kirwan Commission.

The Kirwan Commission’s recommendations would cost nearly $4 billion and require tax increases across the state of Maryland. Members of the coalition came before the Hagerstown mayor and council outlining their concerns. Members informed the council if the Kirwan Commission gets approved, it may be hard to get some projects completed in Hagerstown due to the funding.

“It might impact some of the dollars we might request for some of our projects, we hope it’s not going to interfere with the Maryland Theatre commitment that the governor has provided for the next two years, so $2.5 million, so that has one more obstacle about funding,” said Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

While the Washington County Community Coalition raised concerns about the Kirwan Commission, they were happy with some of the success they received during the 2019 legislative session.