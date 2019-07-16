BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– The annual Washington County Ag Expo and Fair is taking place this week.

Part of the purpose of the festival is to educate the public about agriculture and how to take care of livestock. Those who came out on Monday were able to see a lumberjack show in addition to many livestock shows. Many youths had the chance to get a close look at some of the animals. Some of those in attendance say it’s inspiring to see the youth take care of the animals.

“It’s a lot of fun because you get to see a lot of these kids purchase their animals a year ago or nine months ago and they’re raising these animals up until now, so they get to show off their projects and show off what they raised,” said Krystle Miller, a volunteer.

The Ag Expo goes until Saturday.