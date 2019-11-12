Washington County Administrator Slocum speaks on resignation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Board of Commissioners president, Jeffrey A. Cline announced at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting that County Administrator, Robert Slocum has resigned from his position.

“We came to a mutual understanding that the county would like to go in a different direction and I’m proud to end my county career on a high note.” said Former County Administrator Robert Slocum.

Slocum was not present during the meeting, but Cline said his absence was due to personal matters.

“Very proud of the people I worked with and the relationships I made with them.” said Slocum. “I’m looking for bigger and better things for them and myself.”

County Attorney Kirk Downey was unanimously approved by the commissioners to serve as the interim county administrator. County Commissioners wished Slocum the best in their meeting and had no further comments.

“This is the place where I need to be, with my family and I’m glad the county is in good shape,” said Slocum. “I think we left it in the right place.”