Washington Capitals focused on their play, ahead of scrimmage against Carolina Hurricanes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals concluded their final practice before their scrimmage on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, to open up their season in the condensed, bubble season for the National Hockey League.
Head Coach Todd Reirden spoke with the media before practice, saying, “In particular for us and Carolina tomorrow, its gonna be about us, our team and doing the things that we know can give us success and not so much scheming against Carolina but more about building our game. How we built our game with intensity in practice and today we’ll build it up with more detail and some more puck movement and get ourselves ready for tomorrow afternoon.”
Puck drop against the Carolina Hurricanes will be Wednesday at 4:00 PM Eastern time.
