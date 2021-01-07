Washington airports step up security after protests, American Airlines bans alcohol sales

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — American Airlines has increased staffing at DC-area airports as a precautionary measure and will not be serving alcohol on flights to or from DC.

“At American, safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air. We have also increased staffing at DC-area airports as a precautionary measure and will not be serving alcohol on flights to and from this area. We will continue to enforce policies that ensure our customers’ and team members’ safety and wellbeing,” the airline said in a statement.

According to American Airlines, they haven’t been serving alcohol in the main cabin due to COVID-19, however, they will not be providing alcohol to any passengers Thursday night and said they’re continuing to monitor the situation. The airline did not comment on how long this change will last.

WDVM spoke with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to find out what you can expect at the airports if you’re traveling this week, “Both our airports, Reagan National and Dulles International are open and operating normally. We do expect an uptick in passengers today, but still well below pre-pandemic levels, and passengers can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence as they travel through our airports,” said Micah Lillard, spokesperson for MWAA.