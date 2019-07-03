Wanting a cat? Now might be the best time in Maryland to adopt

"Getting quite a lot for quite a little."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– If you’re interested in adopting a cat, the month of July might be the best time to adopt in Maryland.



Maryland’s state-wide Third Annual Cat Adoption is taking place the entire month of July, which means adoption fees are waived, cats are neutered and chipped so they’re 100-percent ready for adoption. Maryland’s state-wide adoption fair is due to “kitten season” which is the time period most cats are in mating season and shelters are expecting a high-influx of kittens.



“Regular adoption procedures do still apply so don’t worry, we are still only approving adoptions we are comfortable with.” said Humane Society of Washington County’s Communications Director Nicole Fridgen. “All pets that are adopted from our shelter are spayed and neutered, up to date on vaccinations for their age and microchipped, so you’re getting quite a lot for quite a little.”



The state-wide adoption will end on July 31st.

