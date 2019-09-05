Walmart’s decision to stop selling some ammo has drawn mixed reactions locally

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– In response to the more than 250 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019, Walmart has decided to take action. The superstore announced they will no longer sell short-barrel rifle ammunition when they run out of their inventory. The company will soon ask customers not to openly carry firearms inside the store. Moms Demand Action applauds Walmart’s decision.

“We’re thrilled by Walmart’s decision to and we thank Walmart for taking such a good common sense step to keep its customers and employees safe, said Ann Rotz, local group lead for Western Maryland’s chapter of Moms Demand Action.

However, not everyone agrees with the company’s decision. Jerry DeWolf is a gun advocate who believes the store is going a step in the wrong direction.

“DUI’s and fatalities to crashes you know on our highways far outweigh the number of gun violence deaths in the United States, so if they want to have these knee jerk reactions, maybe they should stop selling car parts and alcohol,” said DeWolf.

With Walmart’s decision, some local gun shops believe it may bring more customers to their stores.

“It will be beneficial for the family-owned based gun shops. I assume people will seek family-owned based gun shops in order to make their purchases instead of a corporation,” said Tim Hafer, owner of Hafer’s gunsmithing in Hagerstown.

DeWolf agrees with Hafer and believes Walmart’s decision isn’t going to deter violence.

“I don’t think seizing people’s guns and un-arming the American population is the answer to this. It’s not going to solve anything,” said DeWolf.

Rotz says gun violence is an epidemic in America and says Walmart’s decision shows they’re listening to their customers

“We think its decision shows that it’s in tune with its consumers and we hope that the federal lawmakers will now start taking action to prevent gun violence,” said Rotz.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon released a statement saying in part: “We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand. As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”