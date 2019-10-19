Walk for Freedom in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – A group of Hagerstown residents took a walk today in University Plaza to combat human trafficking.

“It doesn’t just happen in other countries, it happen in Tri-state area and in our state, and in the city of Hagerstown.”, said one of the event organizers Chelsea Sheldon. “I think there is a lot of people are blind to the fact that in Hagerstown alone, human trafficking is happening.” she added.

Mandy Corea, a volunteer at the event, said “I believe that we are upgraded with certain rights. We are fighting for people who can not fight for themselves. “

“Walk for Freedom” is one of the nationwide and global initiative events by A21.

