MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It has been a growing concern in the fastest growing region of West Virginia: paying state troopers enough so they don’t leave for neighboring Maryland or Virginia where they can earn more in law enforcement.

However, the West Virginia State Senate has a bill to raise trooper pay in the border counties of Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan by as much as $10,000.

Berkeley County Council President Doug Copenhaver, Jr. said retaining and attracting more personnel for the state police is a critical need as the region is drawing more and more residents and businesses

“One of the big things we need to do is get more state troopers allocated into the eastern panhandle,” said Copenhaver. “We’re understaffed, at no fault of our local detachment but we are probably two-thirds understaffed.”

The bill is expected to be taken up by the West Virginia House of Delegates next week. Delegate Larry Rowe from Kanawha County says he would like to see pay for state police increased in counties beyond just the eastern panhandle.