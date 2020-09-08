WV State Treasurer John Perdue presents $20,000 check to Hedgesville library

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The public library in the Berkeley County community of Hedgesville made a twenty-thousand dollar-plus deposit to its bank account today.

Thanks to a check presented to them by West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue, funds from the state’s unclaimed property fund. The Hedgesville community is grateful since the library is completing a construction project and can now pay off a federal loan secured by the Berkeley County Commission. The Mayor of Hedgesville was on hand with the library board to collect the check from Treasurer Perdue.

“This is a great opportunity for the library to be able to complete a project here in this community that they serve,” said Perdue. “The young people and those of all ages here in the Hedgesville community benefit.”

The Hedgesville Library was a gift to the town in 1955 when the Naylor family donated the property on which the library is now situated.

