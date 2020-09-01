W. Va. Eastern Regional Airport adds exciting new tenant: flight training academy

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — As West Virginia’s eastern panhandle continues to grow so do the operations of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport.

The latest sign of growth is the addition of Bravo Flight Training, expanding its operations from its corporate home in Frederick Maryland, just across the border.

“We think it’s going to add to the pilot population in Martinsburg, the eastern panhandle and the quad-state area,” says Nicolas Diehl, executive director of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport.

And that’s good for Berkeley County, home to subsidiaries of global enterprises like Proctor and Gamble and Clorox Corporation. So when entrepreneur Brenda Tibbs was looking to expand, Martinsburg had the ideal facilities.



“This is just a great airport,” says Tibbs. “A great runway and a great airport community. And we are very excited to be a part of that. I’ve been looking for a place to do maintenance and this offered us everything that we needed.”

But with commercial aviation contracting — the industry slowdown a casualty of the coronavirus, will there be a market for newly-trained pilots?

Says Diehl, “as the airlines start to ramp back up — and I suspect it’ll be several year processes by the time the students that start now finish flight training – I think there’s going to be a place for them.”



Bravo Flight Training will be hosting an open house at Martinsburg Airport on September 12, your chance to sit in the cockpit.

And the Eastern Regional Airport also announced Tuesday a partnership with AVFUEL, an industry leader serving 30, 000 flight operations a year.