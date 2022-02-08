Volunteers make Valentine’s Day special for Hospice of the Panhandle

Volunteers at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va. prepare their Valentines Day “thank yous” to community supporters of their programs.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Valentine’s Day just a week away, many community organizations are expressing affection for one another. And in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, a highly-regarded organization is attracting many volunteers to help.

Hospice of the Panhandle has been an institution in this region for more than four decades. So when volunteers turned out for Valentine’s Day preparations, it was a chance to say “thank you” for all the support friends and neighbors in Jefferson and Berkeley counties — and folks even further west in the region, joined in with enthusiasm.

“All of our organizations that participated, including our community churches, small organizations, different clubs, groups and individuals that poured in and brought in thousands of snacks,” said Katrina Stevens with hospice of the panhandle.

Packaging these Valentines’ goodies took an army of volunteers but every one of them participated without the slightest hesitation.

“Just to know that I’m able to help other people and this is our way of showing appreciation to all the other agencies that help us,” said volunteer Cheryl Gregory.

Their commitment to the project is truly from the heart.

“All of this has certainly been a blessing in my life and it is so nice to be able to just be a part of hospice’s continuing, showing their appreciation and support of the community,” said volunteer Mary Duke.

Mary Duke has been at this project for 30 years and finds the giving most rewarding. And the folks here at Hospice of the Panhandle say that this is a great way to spread love during Valentine’s Day. Because of COVID, last year hospice suspended the volunteer “thank you” drive. And many churches and local businesses — like De Fluri’s Fine Chocolates, in Martinsburg — are participating this Valentine’s Day.