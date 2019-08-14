Volunteers come to help local non-profit sort clothes for Washington County children

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–With the school year right around the corner, the Washington County non-profit, “Children in Need,” is working to make sure students have the clothes and supplies they need for school.

Volunteers came to the children in need building in Hagerstown on Tuesday evening to help sort through piles of clothes. Children in Need is a non-profit that provides children in Washington County with the items they need for school. In Washington County, there are roughly 745 homeless children and nearly 3,000 students who are on free or reduced meals.

“It’s hard to follow exactly how impactful we are, but I would say if 3,000 children are able to use us, it’s making a difference,” said Anne Martin, executive director for Children in Need.

On August 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. Children in Need will be giving away shoes to their clients.