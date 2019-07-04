Volunteer firefighter charged with having inappropriate relationship with a minor

Jacen Martin was arrested by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department after an investigation determined he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A Purcellville volunteer firefighter has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Possession of Child Pornography.

23-year-old Jacen Martin was a volunteer firefighter with the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System. He was arrested by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department after an investigation determined he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor he met when he worked with the Hamilton Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Martin was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.