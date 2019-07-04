Volunteer firefighter charged with having inappropriate relationship with a minor

News

Jacen Martin was arrested by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department after an investigation determined he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A Purcellville volunteer firefighter has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Possession of Child Pornography.

23-year-old Jacen Martin was a volunteer firefighter with the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System. He was arrested by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department after an investigation determined he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor he met when he worked with the Hamilton Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Martin was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.