VoicesDMV initiates conversations in communities in Maryland

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Residents throughout the DMV area convened both online and in small, face-to-face groups to talk about ideas for improving their communities through an initiative called VoicesDMV On the Table.

The discussions were guided by a regional survey conducted by Gallup, and ideas created during the conversations will be advanced by Community Action Awards that will provide funding to move the ideas into action microgrants of up to $2,000 that anyone can apply for.

Their over goal was to better understand the diverse experiences of the people who live and work in the greater washington region.

