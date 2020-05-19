Virtual REVIVE! Narcan trainings are reaching more people than ever

MERRIFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — When the pandemic sent people home to live and work, the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board took its Narcan REVIVE! training sessions to Zoom. “That was actually one of the first trainings that, during the pandemic, our team worked to put online,” said the CSB’s Wellness, Health Promotion and Prevention Manager Marla Zometsky.

REVIVE! trains people to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone. Naloxone (also known as Narcan) is an FDA-approved medication — administered as an injectable, auto injectable, and prepackaged nasal spray — that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Since 2013, fatal drug overdoses have been the lead cause of unnatural deaths in the state — surpassing deaths by homicide, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents.

The Fairfax-Falls Church CSB hosts REVIVE! sessions to train participants how to administer the Naloxone nasal spray. Since 2015, the CSB has trained over 2,600 people in person; using mannequins to practice recovery breaths and testing out a model nasal spray. Last year, it started offering sessions in Spanish.

Now, sessions in English and in Spanish are offered over Zoom, and Zometsky says they’re seeing more participants than ever before. “We’re finding that we can actually meet more people because more people have the opportunity to go on and virtually take the training, whereas sometimes in person that could’ve been a challenge,” she said. Zometsky says CSBs have been seeing an upward trend in participation statewide. The online sessions have been so successful that the Fairfax-Falls Church CSB has extended those services through July and has requested to provide online sessions as a permanent option.

“We meet people where they are. They’re at home. And we meet them in the language that they speak and also with the empathy to work with them at their pace. Their own pace,” said Prevention Specialist Luz Zuleta, who leads the Spanish sessions.

The CSB mails participants (who are residents of Falls Church and Fairfax County) their own REVIVE! kits, which come with gloves, a facemask, instructions, two doses of Narcan nasal spray, and a sticker to notify a first responder that the person has been treated with Narcan. The sessions are open to nonresidents, and the Fairfax-Falls Church CSB assists those participants in finding their own CSB to receive a kit. In 2020, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services received grant funding to provide all of Virginia’s CSB’s with enough Narcan kits to distribute for free.

Zuleta and Zometsky say the sessions reduce community stigma surrounding opiate addiction. A person can become addicted to an opioid in as little as three days, and many of them become addicted to painkillers prescribed to them by their doctors. “Knowing the impact of using opioids, the signs of opioid overdose, and then how to reverse an overdose is important for everyone,” Zometsky said.

Since going virtual on April 22, the Fairfax-Falls Church CSB has facilitated eight virtual training sessions with 43 participants. In fiscal year 2019, it trained 878 people.