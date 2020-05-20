Virtual Concert benefits interpersonal violence victims

SAAM Jam 2020 was pushed back from April to May, due to COVID-19

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Formerly known as the Shenandoah Women’s Center, the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center hosted a virtual concert all to benefit survivors of interpersonal violence.

Community Coordinator M.K. Francisco created the SAAM-Jam 2020 Concert that gathered bands from the tri-state area to raise funds necessary to keep operations moving. All proceeds will help EPEC provide safe night stays at local hotels when the shelter is full. Francisco says it costs the shelter $1,500 to house a resident for one month at alternative housing, so raising funds is crucial for survivors.

“In the middle of a crisis when our clients are fleeing a dangerous situation, there also isn’t any time to think about what you need to bring,” said Francisco. “These funds are very important because we need to be able to provide basic necessities while figuring out what their next step is.”

The virtual concert featured Whiskey Foot, Red Pedlar, Jack Dunlap, Mike Frazier and Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions, all local bands.

The EPEC has an anonymous donor willing to donate $4,500 if the shelter can match them, and they are currently short $1,000 to meet their match. People are still allowed to donate until May 22nd.

The event was free, but they encourage people to donate via PayPal at PayPal.com/epecsavelives or buy a shirt at bonfire.com/the-saam-jam