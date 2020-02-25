Virginian woman charged with felony child neglect and DUI

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A Haymarket woman is being charged with felony child neglect and driving under the influence after police pulled her over for driving erratically.

35-year-old Jessica Whitehead is being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while having two boys, a 6-and 10-years-old in her car.

Officers pulled Whitehead over after 10 p.m. on Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville for driving erratically. That’s when police suspected she was under the influence of alcohol and after an investigation, she was arrested for DUI and felony child neglect. The boys remained unharmed, and Whitehead is being held without bond.