Virginian man sentenced to 27 years for producing child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)–A Virginian man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography throughout the tri-state area.

55-year-old Alan Williams pleaded guilty back in September for allowing a minor to engage in sexually explicit activities on video and then sharing it throughout Jefferson County.

According to federal court records, police found 175 CDs, multiple SD cards and several recording devices with pornographic images and videos of children. Police also determined that Williams distributed child pornography from Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.

