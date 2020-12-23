Zion Drive closed after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is responding to Zion Dr. at Abernathy Ct. in Fairfax to investigate a single-vehicle crash that occured at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Officials say one individual was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Zion Dr. is closed in both directions.
