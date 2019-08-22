Youth Development Center gets a makeover

The YDC is launching a capital campaign Friday to cover the cost of the renovations

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Although normally full of children playing, the Youth Development Center in Winchester is now full of workers and volunteers tackling much-needed repairs at the center.

Inmates on work release helped out around the building, erecting an outdoor shed and painting walls inside the nearly 25-year-old Smith building on the YDC’s campus. Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia-Earley says these repairs have been a long time coming.

“We just installed a new HVAC system in the Smith gym so that is a blessing in itself. It’s a lot cooler in there,” she laughed. “We have some floor repairs that need to happen. Some dry walling that needs to happen as well. Resurfacing of the [basketball] courts would be great, some electrical issues with some lighting in some of the places in the building. Just your typical overall house maintenance but it’s costly for a building this size.”

Repairs, including replacing the roof over the Smith building, are estimated to come out to the tune of $250,000. To cover those costs, the YDC is launching a capital campaign titled For Our Tomorrow on Friday to raise funds for repairs.

“We’re really asking the community to dig deep and re-invest in our youth and re-invest in this facility,” Do’zia-Earley said.

She says the YDC has been closed since Monday, August 12, but will re-open on Monday August 26.

“We’ve got a lot of the major stuff done. As far as the overhaul of painting and cleaning and all that fun stuff,” Do’zia-Earley said. “The roof and raising funds for all that is going to take some time so we still have to function as an organization.”

The fundraising campaign officially begins Friday. Donations can be made through the center’s website at http://myydc.org and checks can be brought to the center at 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.