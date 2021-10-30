Youngkin makes stop in Old Town Alexandria on Saturday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Just four days away from the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin held a rally in Old Town Alexandria on Saturday morning.

The race for Virginia’s next governor is neck-and-neck between Youngkin and his Democratic opponent, former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

“Friends, this is our moment,” said Youngkin. “It’s a defining moment for Virginia right now.”

Supporters gathered before the sun rose Saturday morning, in attendance with lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears and candidate for attorney general, Jason Miyares.

“This is not really a left versus right, this isn’t even a political campaign,” said Miyares. “This is a movement. It’s not Republican versus Democrat, it’s just common sense.”

Jill Mote, a Fairfax County Public Schools parent, says a vote for Youngkin is a vote for change in her child’s education.

“The direction that they have been going over the last two years is unsatisfactory,” said Mote.

Youngkin asked his supporters to get out and vote, while also aiming to win the trust of undecided independent voters in the state.

“This is not people standing around holding up certain political philosophies. This is Virginians coming together and defining a new way forward for our Commonwealth,” said Youngkin.

This is the first of four events Youngkin has scheduled in northern Virginia on Saturday, stopping in other localities such as Prince William County and Fairfax County.