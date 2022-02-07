Youngkin campaign receives backlash for tweet targeting teenager

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) is receiving backlash online, after sharing a tweet criticizing a high school student for sharing a report saying the governor converted a classroom at the Executive Mansion that highlights the history of enslaved people.

Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old high school student, tweeted the report on Saturday. Later on, Youngkin’s campaign responded to the tweet with a photo of Lynne with former Gov. Ralph Northam, alongside another photo of Northam’s middle school yearbook photo, showing him posing in blackface.

“Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook,” the caption on the photo read.

Lynne then released a statement, attacking the governor’s campaign account, claiming the tweet was a classic example of “bullying.”

“It is disgusting, disturbing, and unbecoming of the Commonwealth to see the Governor and his office stoop to this low, especially on a public platform,” said Lynne. “They’ve deleted it, but I have received no communication from the Governor’s office.”

Louise Lucas, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate, took to Twitter to share her disapproval of the campaign’s tweet.

“As a mother, I don’t understand how this tweet could still be up, and how the Governor has not publicly apologized yet. This is cyberbullying of the worst kind, a Governor of Virginia against a child,” she said before the campaign deleted the tweet.

WDVM 25 reached out to the governor’s office for comment.