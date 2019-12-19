Young teen on autism spectrum wins National Pageant Title

"Pageants have changed my life and I want to inspire others to do anything they want."

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– The moment 13-year-old Winchester teen Jayden Edwards won a national pageant title is something that she’ll always remember, but she’s hoping it carves a bright future for other people on the autism spectrum.



“I wanted to teach all girls with disabilities that no matter what disability they have, they can accomplish their goals and with pageants, I’ve been able to do that.” said Jayden.



For 49 years, America’s National Teenager Scholarship Organization Pageant has never crowned a young lady on the autism spectrum, until now. With beauty and brains, Jayden’s future sparkles bright, but the journey has been daunting.



“I’ve been bullied a lot because of my autism and it’s really tough but by doing pageants it’s helping me build up that confidence and knock down those bullies.” said Jayden.



Jayden’s platform is all about spreading kindness, and her book “Sprinkle Kindness” inspires people of all ages with or without disabilities to love one another. Since 2014, Jayden has raised over $18,000 for nonprofits and in 2018 she was named dreamBIG Productions Trailblazer of The Year.

“The message that I hope she sends is that anything is possible regardless of your ability, regardless of the kind of diagnosis you’ve received.” said Jayden’s Mother Jessi Edwards. “I just can’t say it enough of how proud I am of her and everything she’s accomplishing, especially at such a young age.”



Jayden is currently planning a cross-country book tour for the summer of 2020.

