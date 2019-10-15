Young girl fights off would-be abductor, police search for suspect

A young girl was playing with a friend when she says a thin, black man in his mid-twenties or thirties picked her up from behind.

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of an Annandale housing complex to review any security footage they might have from Monday as they search for the suspect involved in an alleged attempted abduction.

A young girl was playing with a friend on the outskirts of the Raintree neighborhood at around 3:00 in the afternoon when she says a thin, Black man in his mid-twenties or thirties picked her up from behind. She says she was able to fight the man off before the suspect fled.

“It was a place that, normally, I think, most people would feel pretty safe if their children are out there,” said Lieutenant Michael Shamblin, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division. “I think this young lady did exactly what I would want my child to do or any other: scream, yell, fight someone off, and try to get away.”

The victim described the suspect as having a medium complexion. He was clean shaven with a small cut on his face. Her friend was not nearby at the time of the assault and didn’t see the suspect. Police are not revealing the age of the victim in order to protect her identity.