Yoga instructor hosts virtual session with Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s kittens

The AWLA has suspended its adoptions for the time being, but after the pandemic is over, the kittens will be up for adoption.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Once a month, an Arlington yoga instructor hosts sessions with animals that are up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. While the community is social distancing and quarantining, Beth Wolfe of Beth A. Wolfe Yoga is taking her sessions online.

This month, Wolfe hosted kitten yoga over Zoom. The AWLA has suspended its adoptions for the time being, but after the pandemic is over, the kittens will be up for adoption. The session cost $20 per family and half the proceeds were donated to the AWLA.

“The great thing about this is that you’re supporting the shelter and a local business at the same time,” said the AWLA’s communications specialist, Chelsea Jones. “You’re also supporting our programs at the shelter. Right now we’re doing OK with supplies and stuff like that. We sort of prepare for these sorts of things, but eventually, the money is going to come in handy.”

Wolfe says for animal lovers, adding your pets into a yoga session is a great way to relax and reduce anxiety. “I think everybody is experiencing some kind of anxiety and uncertainty. This was a nice distraction and a nice way to share the animals and the yoga,” Wolfe said.

Jones and Wolfe say a virtual puppy yoga session is in the works. Stay up to date by following the Animal Welfare League of Arlington on Twitter or Facebook.