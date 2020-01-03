“Yes We Did”: Former White House photographer remembers Obama Administration

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Election Day 2008, photographer Lawrence Jackson was shooting for the Associated Press as college students celebrated at Lafayette Park in Washington.

Supporters for President-elect Sen. Barack Obama celebrate outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

“All these kids from American University, GW were all there celebrating that we’d just elected the first African American president,” Jackson said. He remembers walking back to his car in a nearby garage when he crossed paths with a stranger. “I see him and he looked at me and says, ‘Can you believe it?’ And I looked at him and said, ‘I know, right?'”

It was then that Lawrence knew he wanted to work for the Obama Administration. He applied for the White House photographer position… and didn’t get it. Not long after, however, he got a phone call from White House photographer Pete Souza, who took a look at his portfolio and offered him a job after a chat at an Arlington coffee shop.

“My wife was a stay-at-home mom at the time and we had two kids under the age of four, so this would’ve been a huge pay cut for me to take this job,” Jackson said. He went home and told his wife, Alicia, that he wasn’t going to accept the position.

“I looked at him like he was insane,” said Alicia. Lawrence took the job, and Alicia headed back to work a couple years earlier than planned. “I think this was the best decision he could’ve made to take this job.”

Scene of South and North Lawn fountain turned green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Official Photo by Lawrence Jackson

He started on a Monday in March. Jackson’s first photos were of the White House’s ponds on the North and South Lawns; lit up green for St. Patrick’s Day.

“The best part about the Obama’s is that they let you do your job and not micromanage,” Jackson said. “[The president] just let us do our thing.” Jackson estimates he took about half a million photos in eight years as a staff photographer. There are 4.3 million photos in the archives.

Jackson left the White House after the Obama Administration ended. He planned on compiling his photographs into a book at the end of his career, but Alicia encouraged him to dedicate a book to his White House photos. Jackson was the only African American White House staff photographer during the Obama Administration.

“Being a part of the administration and being an African American; it was special to me and it was important,” Jackson said. “Looking back at it now, it becomes more important in a lot of ways.”

“Yes We Did,” is a compilation of photos, quotes, and memories, with a forward written by President Obama. Jackson says choosing his favorite photos is like “choosing your favorite child,” but one that he always remembers is of the president on his second Inauguration Day in 2013.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden take part in the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

“It’s just the way he has this almost childlike appreciation for the moment, which, you know, you’re the President of the United States. You don’t show that emotion. But President Obama wasn’t like that,” Jackson said. “He would know that this was an important moment and he was going to appreciate it the best way he could.”