WWII Aircraft visits Manassas Regional Airport

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) —A rare WWII bomber plane came to visit Manassas on Thursday.

Manassas Regional Airport welcomed a World War II B17 aircraft to the tarmac. The aircraft, called the Aluminum Overcast, was there to give people the chance to explore and fly inside.

Veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War came out to the airport to relive memories of the past.

James Dieffenderfer, a World War II veteran, said the opportunity to fly inside of the B17 aircraft after all these years was a nostalgic moment.

“After all these years to get in one again its very exciting,” said Dieffenderfer. “I’m happy I was able to live long enough to do it and people would spend the money to fix up one of those airplanes so it would fly again and people would see it.”