Wreath-laying ceremonies at Virginia state veterans cemeteries canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) announced Tuesday that it has canceled public wreath-laying ceremonies at its state veterans cemeteries due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Because of safety concerns, along with recent restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 persons enacted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public will not be able to participate this year in laying memorial wreaths on each veteran’s gravesite,” said John Maxwell, VDVS Commissioner.

However, Maxwell said staff will work with the volunteers of the Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk wreath committees to adorn all graves with wreaths at varying times on Dec. 19 and 20.

VDVS asks families and members of the public to delay their visits to the cemeteries until the afternoon of Dec. 20 when the wreath placements are completed. All visitors to state veteran cemeteries must wear face coverings, practice social distancing and adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.

“I sincerely hope the community will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to pay their respects to our veterans. Wreaths will remain in place from December 20 until January 4,” said Michael Crenshaw, VDVS Director of Cemetery Services.

