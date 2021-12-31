WRAP urges community to not drink and drive this New Year’s Eve

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Regional Alcohol Program and local police departments urge the community to refrain from drinking and driving this holiday. New Year’s Eve is said to be one of the most dangerous days for drivers.

“28% of all traffic deaths in this country involve drunk drivers and, that’s a disappointing statistic. Every drunk driving fatality, injury, crash, and arrest is 100% preventable. We should be able to lift this problem. Unfortunately, this number has a significant jump on this evening,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP president.

WRAP and its SoberRide program have provided more than 81,000 free rides home since 1991.

Rides are available to residents ages 21 and older who have been drinking. Residents are eligible to receive a free ride of up to $15. For more information on how to access SoberRide, visit www.soberride.com.