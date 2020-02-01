Workshop helps navigate the path to U.S. citizenship

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington partnered with American Immigration Lawyers Association to host its annual citizenship workshop.

Inside Homar Immigrant Services building, people’s lives have the opportunity to change. The citizenship workshop is providing men and women assistance navigating the naturalization process to achieve the dream of U.S citizenship.

Stacy Jones, Program Director said “In one single day we have people, volunteers come in and our staff, attorneys and non attorneys where clients come in they have their green cards they meet with an attorney to get screened and see if there eligible for naturalization.”

Jones also said after people make it through a screening they meet with a volunteer to help them fill out a 20 page application, and with an attorney to help them review there paperwork. But the process doesn’t stop there, once they do all of what is required they will know 6-10 months average.

“They will have their citizenship interview and that’s when they will go in to the U.S citizenship Immigration Services office, have there interview with an officer who goes through there whole application and there history” said Jones.

Diana Bauerle, Volunteer Immigration Attorney said “It’s a big thing to ask somebody to fill out a form that complex so having a attorney to help you through the process just makes things smoother and makes your more likely to get an approved application at the end.”

As the rooms were filled with interests, this process means they have access to things they wouldn’t have had before, such as voting, and participating more in society. Baurely said she’s being doing this for 20 years and she said she is grateful to be apart of this process and to be allowed to be apart of people’s journey towards citizenship.