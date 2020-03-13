Work to begin on Prince William County’s new animal shelter

By fall of 2021, shelter staff and animals will be occupying about 2,800 square feet of interior space.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County is getting to work on its new animal shelter: a $12.6 million project that has been in the works since the board of supervisors finalized a to-do list in the fall of 2017.

By fall of 2021, shelter staff and animals will be occupying about 2,800 square feet of interior space. At its meeting this week, the board voted to fund additional needs; like site paving, the demolition of the existing center, additional furniture equipment, and a barn.

The board also voted to increase the square footage for flex space and future growth over the next 20 years. These additions get the plan as close to the original to-do list as possible.

“They were all going to be purchased eventually. It was just a matter of trying to figure out where we were going to get the budget and how long we were going to [wait to] purchase each of these,” said Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner.

These additions will be funded through payments of $75,000 a year, transferred from the shelter’s operational and maintenance costs.