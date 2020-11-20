Woofie’s treats FOHA’s adoptable dogs to a spa day

FOHA’s Executive Director John Borgersen says the dogs aren’t groomed “as much as they’d like” to be.

The nail trims and baths were free of charge for FOHA.

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — Woofie’s South Riding-Aldie, a Loudoun County pet care services business, parked its Mobile Pet Spa outside of the Friends of Homeless Animals on Friday. Professional groomers treated over a dozen adoptable dogs to nail trims and baths, free of charge for FOHA.

Teferi Dejene and Tsebaot Gebre were Woofie’s clients for 15 years before they became franchise co-owners. “Because of Covid we couldn’t do a grand opening,” Dejene said, “so it made sense — instead of doing a grand opening — to provide free services to the community.”

FOHA’s Executive Director John Borgersen says the dogs aren’t groomed “as much as they’d like” to be. “Even though we have 48 acres here and a wonderful facility, sometimes dogs get shelter stress. So this lets them calm down.”

Many of FOHA’s rescues come from kill shelters in Southwest Virginia. It’s on the full side with 65 dogs right now, but Borgersen says they’re adopting out at record speeds, thanks to the coronavirus.

