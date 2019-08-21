Woodstock man charged in assault

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodstock man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Edinburgh man on Monday.

Jesse Kent Miller, 25, of East Court St., was charged with felony strangulation, malicious wounding and destruction of property, after Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies say Miller attacked a man during an argument Monday night.

According to deputies, Miller arrived at the victim’s home and got into an argument with the 40-year-old man. Miller allegedly struck the victim, attempted to strangle him, and then dragged the man into the street.

Deputies say Miller then left, doing about $500 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle in the process. Miller was arrested by deputies shortly after.

Miller is being held without bond and is due in Shenandoah County District Court on October 11.