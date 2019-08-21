Woodstock man charged in assault

Virginia

Jesse Kent Miller was arrested after a fight Monday night.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodstock man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Edinburgh man on Monday.

Jesse Kent Miller, 25, of East Court St., was charged with felony strangulation, malicious wounding and destruction of property, after Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies say Miller attacked a man during an argument Monday night.

According to deputies, Miller arrived at the victim’s home and got into an argument with the 40-year-old man. Miller allegedly struck the victim, attempted to strangle him, and then dragged the man into the street.

Deputies say Miller then left, doing about $500 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle in the process. Miller was arrested by deputies shortly after.

Miller is being held without bond and is due in Shenandoah County District Court on October 11.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories